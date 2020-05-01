Babauta resigns

The embattled Tony Babauta today resigned at the governor's chief of staff amid scandal over his stay at the Pacific Star suite, which has built thousands in hotel bills.

“Earlier today, Tony Babauta resigned his position as Chief of Staff for personal reasons which I have accepted,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “I want to thank Tony for all his hard work and support of the Administration, and for serving the people of Guam. I wish him all the best. “Deputy Chief of Staff Jon Junior Calvo will assume the position of Chief of Staff in an acting capacity. I want to thank Jon for stepping up to the challenge during an unprecedented time amid this COVID-19 crisis.”

Babauta previously served as assistant secretary for Insular Affairs at the Department of the Interior. He resigned in January 2013 amid the Office of Inspector General's investigation into his travel expenses and the awarding of some DOI grants.