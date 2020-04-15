Four more sailors taken to Naval Hospital; one in ICU

Four more sailors with the USS Theodore Roosevelt are being treated at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam for Covid-19 symptoms, and one of them is in the intensive care unit for further observation due to shortness of breath, the Navy said Wednesday.

Testing continues on the ship, with a total of 589 positive cases as of April 15. The Navy said 93 percent of ship's crew have been tested for Covid-19 with 3,922 negative results. A total of 4,024 sailors have moved ashore and are being quarantined at Tumon hotels and the Navy base.

One sailor died on MOnday due to Covid-19 complications.



Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issues the following statement on the passing of the sailor.

“On behalf of Lieutenant Governor Joshua Tenorio, my husband Jeff, and our families, we offer our deepest condolences to this sailor and his family. We live in uncertain times but Guam understands that every bit of freedom we enjoy is paid for by the men and women of the US. Theodore Roosevelt and others like them," the governor said.

"Without a single weapon fired, the world is engaged in a costly struggle against a committed and relentless enemy. And, while we mourn for everyone we have lost in this fight, we promise their absence will not be vain. We wish him peace, eternal rest, and the knowledge that his loss touched thousands of people he has never met.”

At least 20 sailors on Roosevelt are natives of Guam.

USS Theodore Roosevelt ported in Guam on March 27, following a visit to Da Nang, Vietnam, which at the time had 16 confirmed cases.

The carrier's then commanding officer, Capt. Brett Crozier, has been relieved of duty after blowing the whistle on the worsening Covid-19 situation on the ship.

