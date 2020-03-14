Guam GOP endorses Trump-Pence

The Republican Party of Guam has pledged all nine of their delegate votes for the Republican National Convention, to the Reelection Campaign of President Donald J. Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence.

The Guam Republicans unanimously adopted a resolution endorsing Trump and Pence during the 2020 State Convention held Saturday morning at the Dusit Thani Resort Guam.

“Unlike previous politicians, President Trump has delivered on his promises to our country, and to Guam. Whether it has been supporting our Veterans and active duty Military, improving our economy, or passing better, fairer trade deals, President Trump has Guam’s best interests at heart and we are proud to pledge our delegates to him at the national convention," newly elected party chairman Tony Ada said in a statement.

Guamam does not participate in presidential elections.