Checks in the mail

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail 1,014 2019 tax refund checks this week. The checks total approximately $ 2,675,504 including refunds garnished to repay government debts for error free returns filed on or before April 30.



The department also announced that on Thursday, Oct. 29 it processed 305 AIM Program payments totaling $172,500.

DRT will continue to process AIM Program payments through March 31, 2021. Payments are based on applications that are considered complete and have been reviewed and processed. An application shall be considered complete on the date that all required documents are submitted for review.

The deadline to file the Form 3594GU, Ayuda I Mangafa Help for Families Program Application, is on November 12, 2020. Individuals who submit their applications after the deadline will not qualify for the AIM payment.

Individuals should provide all required documents at time of filing their application to ensure timely processing of the application and issuance of payment. Applications with incomplete documents will not be processed until the required information is submitted for review and verification. Individuals will be issued a notice if the application and required documents are incomplete and additional information is needed to determine eligibility for the AIM payment. Individuals must respond within 15 days from the date of notice. Failure to provide the required documents or respond within the prescribed time will result in the denial of the AIM payment.

The following are potential reasons you may not have received your AIM Program payment if you have filed your application:

- Incomplete application and/or documents.

- Application was filed online, but required documents have not been submitted.

- Manual application was emailed, however, DRT requires that the application be filed online or submitted at DRT’s drop box.

- No qualifying dependent claimed on the application.

- Economic impact payment was received for the dependent claimed on the application.

Eligible individuals must file the Form 3594GU application online or at the drop box at DRT’s Main Office in Barrigada. Individuals are highly encouraged to file their application online and submit the required documents by email to ensure timely processing of the application and issuance of the AIM payment. To file Form 35494GU online, individuals should go to www.myguamtax.com and register for an account or log in to their account in the Individual Login Section and complete the application. After filing the application online, individuals must submit the required documents by email at mangafa@revtax.guam.gov or at DRT’s drop box.