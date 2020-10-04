T&E offers free data for distance learning resources

With many families choosing distance learning for their children during the Covid-19 crisis, IT&E announced it is offering free data for distance learning platforms for students and teachers.

Students and teachers in Guam are now able to access distance learning platforms via the mobile application and websites on their mobile phones or by using mobile data hotspot and it will not be applied to their data consumption. This feature is available for existing and new customers subscribed to the IT&E student and teacher discount.

IT&E has whitelisted the following distance learning and associated platforms:

Blackboard Learn

Blackboard Ultra

The G Suite for Education, which includes Google Classroom, Meet, Calendar, Drive, Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Duo, Hangouts and Chat

"Students and teachers can use certain distance learning mobile apps and websites as much as they need without worrying about depleting their data buckets for the month. Here at IT&E, we believe that education is vital to a thriving community and its benefits are far-reaching. Supporting our students and teachers is part of our commitment to the islands we serve,” said Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E.

“At this time when many of our students are continuing their studies at home, we are grateful for community partners like IT&E for their support. Allowing families to access Google Classroom and other educational platforms without impacting their data limits will be a great support for our students and families," said

Jon Fernandez, superintendent of the Guam Department of Education.

In addition, students and teachers get 10 percent off their monthly payment on a 24- or 12-month plan. They can choose from any plan, including the Unlimited, 10 GB and 5 GB Data Plans.

To sign up for the student and teacher discount and free data for distance learning resources, students and teachers must simply provide their school ID or other verification when signing up in-store or upload the documents when signing up online at ite.net. Details and a full list of acceptable documents can be found on the IT&E website.