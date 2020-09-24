Guam adopts 10-year action plan for sustainable future

10-Year Guam Green Growth Framework Launched

Top row, from left, Guam Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, University of Guam President Dr. Thomas Krise, Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, UOG Center for Island Sustainability Director Dr. Austin Shelton, Hawaii Gov. David Ige, Marshall Islands President David Kabua, 35th Guam Legislature Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, G3 Coordinator Lauren Swaddell, Hawaii Green Growth Executive Director Celeste Connors, GLISPA Executive Director Kate Brown.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio have signed and adopted the Guam Green Growth (G3) Action Framework, a 10-year action plan to achieve a sustainable future for Guam in line with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“To preserve Guam for tomorrow, we need to start today. As we sign the G3 Action Framework, Guam is ready to take our place at the global forefront of island sustainability," Leon Guerrero said during an internationally attended virtual signing event held Wednesday.

"This year marks the start of the decade of action, a critical 10-year window to act on the most significant global sustainability challenges before 2030. We are proud to be taking local action to achieve global impact,” she added.

The G3 Action Framework was developed by the G3 Working Group, composed of 97 members representing government agencies, academia, nonprofits, businesses, and youth.

The framework is a compilation of hundreds of goals and objectives focused on five categories of action—1) Healthy and Prosperous Communities; 2) Educated, Capable, and Compassionate Island; 3) Sustainable Homes, Utilities, and Transportation; 4) Thriving Natural Resources; and 5) Sustainable Alliances. Cross-cutting elements are incorporated into all categories—climate action, resilience, public engagement, policy, and the core CHamoru values of respect, cooperation, and treating others with kindness, generosity, and dignity.

G3 will also advance tangible solutions to sustainability challenges and contribute to a green economy for the island.

“G3 is creating a circular economy makerspace and innovation hub at the Chamorro Village where entrepreneurs will be able to gather…with tools and equipment to transform waste products into marketable products. In a time of business closures and rising unemployment, G3 will give our people an ownership role in the new green economy and the transition toward a cleaner, more sustainable Guam,” said Lt. Gov. Tenorio.

The G3 Working Group was established in September 2019 through Executive Order 2019-23, and its facilitation was assigned to the University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability.

"We have the crisis of climate but we also have a crisis of public health, an economic crisis, a crisis of democracy, and a crisis of the international order,” said UOG President Thomas Krise. “[With G3], we, in this organization and across the Pacific, are able to demonstrate the ability to collaborate effectively together and to positively and optimistically imagine a future better than the one we left behind."

Following yesterday’s launch, the G3 Action Framework will serve as a living and adaptable document. A G3 Working Group Steering Committee, composed of the leads of the six action teams and co-chaired by the Office of the Lt. Governor and UOG CIS will identify priority and high-impact action opportunities and coordinate implementation. The governor will chair biannual meetings.

A public G3 Dashboard will be created to record and track progress over time using the internationally recognized Aloha+ Challenge Dashboard as a model, which Hawaii Governor David Ige pledged to share with Guam and other islands.