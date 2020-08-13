Guam going back to PCOR 1

Guam will revert to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 beginning this weekend in the wake of a new wave of Covid-19 positive cases.

Guam has 41 new Covid-19 positive cases from Aug. 12 tests, according to Dr. Vince Akimoto, family doctor at American Medical Center. Total number of Covid cases on Guam is hitting 500.

Press Secretary Krystal Paco San Agustin said an official announcement has yet to be made "but we are working to prepare stakeholders of next step."

The school administration at Harvest Christian Academy wrote a letter to parents today, stating: "At 2 p.m. this afternoon, we received word from the governor that she is placing the island in PCOR1 for two weeks effective this Saturday, Aug .15. She has instructed that all face-to-face education go online."

Classes begin Monday, Aug, 17.

More details to follow.