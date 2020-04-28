Road restrictions lifted, public testing expanded

Guam motorists will now be able to pass through roads that were previously blocked as part of the governor's public health emergency declaration, which mandates social distancing to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced that the 12-hour road closure, which was implemented April 11, will no longer be in effect starting Tuesday.

The governor said the Road Closure Traffic Flow Plan has been lifted based on the recent stable number of cases.

"To date, 144 cases have been confirmed through Covid-19 testing provided, with five deaths and 128 released from isolation," the Joint Information Center said. "When a patient is released from isolation, he or she is no longer considered infectious. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research and published guidelines, a patient is released from isolation after at least 72 hours have passed without a fever or additional respiratory issues and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared. All remaining cases are in isolation."

Public testing for Covid-19, which was piloted in Astumbo on Saturday, will be expanded.

The expanded testing by DPHSS is available at no cost to participants. Residents are asked to bring their ID.

Tuesday, April 28, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Astumbo Gym in Dededo. Testing is limited to residents of Dededo and Yigo.

Wednesday, April 29, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Astumbo Gym in Dededo. Testing is open to any resident islandwide.

Thursday, April 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mangilao Senior Center, next to Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Testing is open to central residents of Agana Heights, Asan, Maina, Barrigada, Chalan Pago, Ordot, Hagatna, Mangilao, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Tamuning, and Tumon.

Friday, May 1, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Agat Senior Center, near Mount Carmel Church. Testing is open to southern residents of Agat, Inarajan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita, Talofofo, Umatac, and Yona.



Residents must meet the following criteria:

Individuals with COVID-19 symptoms

Multi-generational families in a household (parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, adult children, their children) with COVID-19 symptoms

