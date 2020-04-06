One-year-old tested positive for Covid-19

DPHSS Director Linda DeNorcey

The latest Covid-19 test results released by the Department of Public Health and Social Services showed the curve is not about to flatten anytime soon and children are getting infected as well.

Of the 38 individuals tested on Sunday, 17 were confirmed positive. The latest batch included a one-year-old, according to public health officials.

Guam’s total number of positive cases is 112.

“The one-year-old individual, it’s a baby of course and it was due to a household contact,” Public Health Director Linda DeNorcey said.

Five other children, aged 10 to 19, were also among those who tested positive. “Of the five, 3 are household contacts, one was travel-related from Honolulu and the other was a social event where they got the infection,” DeNorcey said.

Most of Guam COVID-19 known positive cases have epidemiological links to other confirmed cases. Profiles of the 112 COVID-19 cases include two clinically diagnosed cases and reports of nine positive confirmed cases received from the U.S. Naval Hospital that were tested by the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego.

The community is asked to cooperate with DPHSS callers who are performing contact tracing. DPHSS officials will contact individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 or those who were reported as close contacts. These phone calls will be from a local landline or mobile phone number. Contact tracing calls are not a scam. DPHSS never asks for social security numbers, credit card, or banking information during these calls.

Call 311 for Covid-19 Related Inquiries

In order to address Covid -19 related inquiries, the Office of the Governor has launched a hotline for COVID-19 related inquiries. Local numbers can call 311 and be patched through the following menu:

Medical questions regarding Covid-19 (DPHSS Nurse Triage)

ADA Dedicated Number is (671) 687-6170

Operational daily, from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Report a business in violation of the Social Isolation Directive (Department of Revenue and Taxation)

Operational Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Report an individual in violation of the Social Isolation Directive (Guam Police Department)

Operational 24/7

Business owner with questions on economic relief (Guam Economic Development Authority)

Operational Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Employment and unemployment guidance (Department of Labor)

Operational Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Counseling Crisis Hotline (Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center)

Operational 24/7

General Inquiries (Joint Information Center)

Operational Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Callers from a non-local number can contact the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/9/10, operational Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.