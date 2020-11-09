GWA proposing to create new assistant GM position

The Guam Waterworks Authority is seeking to create a new assistant general manager position, an unclassified seat with a proposed annual salary ranging from $$144,772 to $$150,650.

"GWA certifies that this position is budgeted, and that funding is available for the recruitment and retention of the amended certified, technical and professional position," GWA general manager Miguel Bordallo stated in the petition submitted to Consolidated Commission on Utilities. "The funding of this position does not have an impact on the general fund."

Bordallo said the assistant general manager for engineering will perform "a complex work involving in the planning, permitting, organizing, coordinating, design, construction inspection, construction management, and operations support including the preventive and corrective maintenance and repair of facilities to ensure systems meet high level compliance with water and wastewater standards for GWA water and wastewater facilities."

Based on the petition, the minimum and maximum salary range follows the Strategic Pay Methodology based on the 20h market percentile; 2017 market data for this unclassified, certified, technical and professional position and comparable with other U.S. jurisdictions and/or the American Waterworks Association salary surveys.

The assistant general manager for engineering, if approved by CCU, will add to the roster of current deputies under the direction of the general manager.



GWA currently employs one assistant general manager for compliance & safety, one assistant general manager for administration & support, and an (interim) assistant general manager for operations. The engineering and planning divisions currently operate under the chief engineer serving in an acting capacity.

"Upon conducting an analysis of similarities and differences, management has determined the requirements of the chief engineer position is similar to the assistant general manager – engineering, but that a water/wastewater operator’s certification Level IV is a preferred special qualification as the authority progresses in making engineering support in operations a priority for improved performance," the petition reads.

Bordallo said the proposed assistant general manager for engineering position will have "the same level of accountability, performance and responsibility over the engineering, planning, permitting and related functions of the utility."

"As compared to other assistant general manager positions, the possession of a college degree and professional engineer license is required to qualify for the position," Bordallo said.

The assistant general manager for engineering will direct and manage all of GWA's capital improvement requirements and projects.

