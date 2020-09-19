Covid death toll: 34

Guam's Covid-19 related deaths have gone up to 34 since Friday night.

The Joint Information Center reported the death of a 92-year-old woman who passed away at the Guam Memorial Hospital. She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 27 for preexisting conditions and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 upon admission.

At approximately 6:59 p.m. , a 56-year-old female with underlying health conditions passed away at the Guam Regional Medical Cit. She was admitted to GRMC earlier today and was a known Covid-19 positive case.

The 34th death was a 59 year old man, who died at GMH approximately 11:25 a.m. today.

The patient, who had underlying health conditions, was admitted to GMH on Aug. 20 and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 upon admission.



"Our island suffers with each passing, and making these announcements will always be difficult for me. We are reminded of the fragility of life and are forced to confront our mortality. Losing a loved one is always hard and the pain is incomprehensible. Not only did this virus take them away from us, it has taken away moments they should have shared with their family and friends beside them," said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. "Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who have lost so much. You remain in our thoughts and prayers."

JIC also reported 29 recently confirmed. Five of these cases were identified through contact tracing.

To date, there have been a total of 2,074 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 31 deaths, 593 cases in active isolation, and 1,450 not in active isolation. Of those cases, 1,810 are classified as civilians and 264 are military service members.