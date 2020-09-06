Sailors on USS Ronald Reagan test positive

An unspecified number of sailors tested positive for Covid-19 last week while underway aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) following a port call in Guam, according to the 7th Fleet.

"There are currently no positive Covid sailors aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)," Cmdr. Reann Mommsen, 7th Fleet spokesperson, said in a statement. " A small number of sailors onboard the ship tested positive for Covid-19 while underway on Aug 27, 2020."

Mommsen said the sailors who tested positive received immediate medical treatment and were transported off the ship but no one is hospitalized.

"The ship is taking aggressive action and applying all mitigations to protect the health of our sailors and stop the spread of the virus in accordance with CDC and Navy guidance as we continue to identify and eliminate any potential vectors of the virus," Mommsen said.

USS Ronald Reagan is a Nimitz-class, nuclear-powered supercarrier in the service of the U.S. Navy. It took part in South China Sea exercises last month.

The coronavirus pandemic was reported to have spread to carrier when its first two cases were reported on 27 March 2020. The positive cases forced the closure of the naval base outside Tokyo where the carrier is based, with all personnel on base told to stay indoors for 48 hours.

Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pulled into U.S. Naval Base Guam for a Safe Haven Liberty port visit Aug. 22, as part of enhancement of liberty options for 7th Fleet ships conducting Covid mitigations.

In an earlier press release, the Navy said during liberty on Guam, sailors had access to specific designated areas on the pier and a secured beach on base. "This type of liberty allows for quality of life port visits, boosting crew morale, readiness and effectiveness, while mitigating the risk of contracting Covid-19," the Navy said a press release Aug. 22.