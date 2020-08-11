Guam governor tests positive for Covid-19

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero released a statement late last night stating that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The governor said she was informed on Aug. 5 that she had come into contact with a close relative who had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Both my husband and I were tested, and we received a negative test result. Even so, we were advised to practice precautionary measures for the next 14 days. In line with existing protocol, I wore a face mask, limited travel to essential functions only, and practiced social distancing,” Leon Guerrero said.

On Aug. 8, the governor said she began to show some symptoms and was tested again Monday afternoon, Aug 10, and received a positive result Monday evening.

“I have been in home quarantine since this weekend and will be isolated pending my recovery. I remain in good health despite exhibiting moderate symptoms of the virus,” the governor said.

She added that both Lieutenant Governor Tenorio and the Acting Chief of Staff both tested negative for Covid-19.

“Together, we are monitoring the budget talks, and I will continue to lead the fiscal and Covid response teams from home. Lastly, I implore everyone to use my experience as a reminder of just how serious and contagious this virus is. Help our island protect our loved ones. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing,” the governor said.

A total of six cases of Covid-19 were confirmed today. One tested positive at the Department of Public Health and Social Services. This case was identified through contact tracing. One case tested positive at Diagnostic Laboratory Services (DLS). Four cases tested positive at the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority (GMHA). These cases are under investigation.

To date, there have been a total of 418 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 325 released from isolation, and 88 active cases. Of those cases, 369 are classified as civilians and 49 are military service members.

“The Republican Party of Guam extends its sincerest thoughts and prayers to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, First Gentleman Jeff Cook and their families following the announcement of the Governor testing positive for COVID-19. Governor, may you make a full and speedy recovery.”

In the CNMI, Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres also released a statement that reads in part: “Lt. Governor Palacios and our families together with the entire Marianas send our thoughts and prayers for Governor Lou and her family at this time. This virus affects all of us, and we need to do our part to slow the spread by helping one another as one Marianas. We need to take this seriously … As Governor Lou said, please use her experience and courage as a reminder to protect yourselves, your families, and our beautiful islands. Let us continue to be Marianas Strong.”