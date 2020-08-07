52 new Covid cases detected in one week; New restrictions imposed

Covid-19 testings detected 52 new cases in just one week, and most of them were traced at funerals and bars, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said today.

The governor said the significant spike in numbers has prompted her impose new restrictions and to extend the public health emergency indefinitely.

"While our test positivity rate remains below 2 percent, we are acting now to prevent a healthcare crisis before it begins. Until there is a COVID-19 vaccine, there is no “silver bullet” solution—only hard choices. And because of this increase in cases, I have had to make some hard decisions," the governor said.

Effective 6 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 8, social gatherings outdoors or in private accommodations will decrease from 50 to 25. Funerals will be limited to 10 people and only immediate family for viewing. Wakes will no longer be allowed in private homes. From these recent cases, many of these contacts have been traced to funeral gatherings. Public Health will issue further guidelines regarding these restrictions.

The governor also ordered bars to be closed for the next two weeks.

“Based on information received by Public Health and our contact tracing teams, bars congregate more broadly and in general have not exercised the same degree of compliance across the board,” the governor said.

Leon Guerrero also ordered a review of the current guidelines for bars and taverns and instructed public health officials to work with industry leaders to develop an effective plan.

“While dine-in restaurants will still be allowed, we are closely monitoring the situation and I ask all restaurant owners and patrons to not let your guard down,” the governor said.

The governor said contact tracing has been enhanced with additional 30 people for tracing and surveillance. “Our testing capacity is also increasing to ensure people are traced and tested quickly and efficiently. Announcements of future community testing outreaches will be made once confirmed,” she said.



Public Health will be enhancing compliance and enforcement of the minimum requirements for business operations and the wearing of face masks and social distancing. Businesses that are not compliant may be closed.



The Joint Information Center reported 14 new cases on Guam as of Friday. Twelve cases tested positive at the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). One case tested positive at Diagnostic Laboratory Services (DLS). One case tested positive at Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH).



Of the 12 cases that tested positive at DPHSS, one case had recently traveled to the continental US and was identified in a quarantine facility, eight cases were identified through contact tracing, and one case was identified through community screening. The remaining cases are currently under investigation.



To date, there have been a total of 411 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with five deaths, 321 r eleased from isolation, and 85 active cases. Of those cases, 362 are classified as civilians and 49 are military service members.

On Thursday, JIC said eight recently confirmed cases are currently under investigation. Among the six cases confirmed by the DPHSS, one case had recent travel to the continental US, two cases were identified through contact tracing, and three cases were identified through community screening.

More details to follow