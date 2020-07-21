Guam reports eight new Covid cases

Amid this week's wider reopening of Guam's economy, the Joint Information Center on Tuesday reported eight new Covid-19 cases, bringing the new total to 327.

Covid-19 test results are reported from multiple labs at varying times of the day.



The Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) tested 186 individuals for Covid-19 on Monday, July 20, with conclusive results. Eight tested positive through DPHSS and 178 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. Of the eight newly confirmed cases, six were travel-related and identified while in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 327 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 5 deaths, 235 released from isolation, and 87 active cases. Of those cases, 278 are classified as civilians and 49 are military service members.

DPHSS, in collaboration with the Government of Guam, the Mayors’ Council of Guam, private agencies, and federal agencies, continues expanded Covid-19 testing.

Testing is free and open to the public while supplies last. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. If your village is not listed, please proceed to a neighboring village for testing. Please bring an ID, if one is available. The expanded testing schedule is as follows:

COVID-19 Drive-Through/Walk-In Testing:

Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Tamuning Elementary School

Thursday, July 23, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Asan-Maina Mayor’s Office

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your health care provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline phone numbers listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians, or call 311 and dial option number 1.

(671) 480-7859

(671) 480-6760/3

(671) 480-7883

(671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

