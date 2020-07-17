IT&E offers payment plan options to aid those affected by pandemic

As families and residents are confronted with the impact of the pandemic, IT&E announces that payment plan options are available to help its subscribers manage overdue balances.

IT&E residential subscribers may contact IT&E at (670) 682-4483 [CNMI] / (671) 922-4483 [GUAM] by July 31, 2020 to arrange a payment plan. Associates will be able to discuss payment options and assist with arranging a suitable payment plan based on individual circumstance.

Business subscribers are encouraged to contact their business account managers.

“We understand that this is a challenging time for the community and that some of our subscribers may be having difficulty making their monthly payments. We want to help ease the burden by allowing our subscribers to set up installment plans that work for them. Where possible, we want to continue to provide services,” Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E said.

Subscribers with an overdue balance of any amount are encouraged to call, including subscribers who may have been disconnected and who have signed up for a payment plan previously but need to update their payment plan.

More information about payment plans options for subscribers can also be found at https://store.ite.net/payment-plan/. (IT&E )