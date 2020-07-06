Latest Covid tests yield 13 positive results

The number of Covid-19 positive cases on Guam climbed to 301, with 13 additional reported over the weekend.

The Joint Information Center will report cumulative COVID-19 test results that are officially reported to the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) as well as lab results from the DPHSS Guam Public Health Laboratory (GHPL) once a day, unless a need for additional updates is warranted.

DPHSS tested 371 individuals on Saturday, July 4, with conclusive results. Two tested positive through DPHSS and 369 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. One is a reported household contact and was identified through contact tracing. One was identified through community outreach.

Eleven additional cases tested positive by the Diagnostic Laboratory Services (DLS). All eleven reported household contact to previously confirmed cases.

From July 3-4, 2020, the Joint Information Center previously reported eight cases. Of the eight, one case was reported by DLS and had no contact with previously confirmed cases.

Four cases were reported by DPHSS. Two were identified from community outreach. One reported household contact to a confirmed case and was identified through contact tracing.

One reported recent travel from the Philippines and was identified while staying in a quarantine facility. Two cases tested positive from the Department of Defense . One case reported community contact to confirmed cases. One case tested positive at Guam Memorial Hospital.

To date, there have been a total of 301 confirmed cases of Covid19 with 5 deaths, 179 released from isolation, and 117 active cases. Of those cases, 242 are classified as civilians and 46 are military service members.

