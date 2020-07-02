Healthcare
Covid-19 update

Nine new Covid-19 cases reported on Guam; total rises to 280

July 2, 2020

|

By Pacific Island TImes News Staff

Nine persons tested positive for Covid-19 from Diagnostic Laboratory Services (DLS) today, raising Guam's tally to 280, according to the Joint Information Center. Of the cases tested positive by DLS, eight cases reported household contact to confirmed cases.

 

Last night, four cases tested positive by DPHSS and were reported by, JIC Among the four cases confirmed by GPHL, three were identified through community outreach and two cases reported household contact to confirmed cases. 

 

The 280 confirmed cases include five deaths, 179 released from isolation and 96 active cases. Of those cases, 234 are classified as civilians and 46 are military service members.

 

Covid-19 test results are reported from multiple labs at varying times of the day. 
 

Cumulative Results

The following breakdown provides cumulative COVID-19 test results for Thursday, July 2, 2020:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

