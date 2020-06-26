Governor pushes back tourism reopening

The overnight spike in the number of positive cases of Covid-19 has prompted Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to push back the reopening of tourism, which was originally scheduled for July 1.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services on Thursday night reported 14 positive cases and with expanded mass testing the governor said the number is expected to further climb.

Two additional cases were reported today from Diagnostic Laboratory Services.

To date, there have been a total of 247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 179 released from isolation, and 63 active cases. Of those cases, 205 are classified as civilians, and 42 are military service members—35 of which have been identified among a unit deployed to Andersen Air Force Base (AFB).

The governor also said she will extend the public health emergency for another 30 days.

“As a result of the recent spike in local cases and out of concern for the safety and well-being of our island community, we have decided it is best to postpone our reopening,” the governor said in a subsequent statement released by the Guam Visitors Bureau.. “Guam has spent the last several weeks developing the necessary health protocols and guidelines for our residents and visitors. Although we must wear our masks and social distance, we can still share the Håfa Adai spirit. We’re all in this together—just six feet apart.”

Mandatory 14-day quarantine measures and testing requirements are still in effect for all travelers entering the island.

“It has always been the condition that if things change, we will revisit our reopening date. I want to thank our travel trade and industry partners for giving us a moment to get our house in order so we can all enjoy our beautiful island together at a later time,” said GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Guiterrez. “It is the right thing to postpone for the safety of everyone, and we are encouraged by the increasing level of interest in the number of tourists wanting to visit our island.”

The governor will hold a press conference tomorrow to announce further details on adjustments to plan.