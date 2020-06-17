Covid-19 update

Two confirmed cases from DoD

June 17, 2020

|

By Pacifc Island Times News Staff

 

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported today by the Department of Defense (DoD) and were identified through contact tracing. 

 

COVID-19 test results are reported from multiple labs at varying times of the day. Cumulative test results will be provided this evening once all tests from today are finalized.

 

To date, there have been 188 cases confirmed through Covid-19 testing provided with 5 deaths, 170 released from isolation, and 13 active cases. As this is an evolving situation, information is subject to change with little to no notice. For updated information on Covid-19 cases on Guam, visit the Covid-19 Dashboard and Situation Report at http://dphss.guam.gov/covid-19/. 

 

 

Tags:

Covid 19

DOD

