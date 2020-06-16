Census: Compact migrants population grew 68%

The population of freely associated states citizens who have migrated to the United States and its territories has grown 68 percent in 13 years, from 56,000 in 2005 to 94,000 in 2018, according to the Government Accountability Office, citing data from the Census Bureau.

GAO said three of the host jurisdictions -- Hawaii, Guam and the CNMI-- reported estimated costs totaling $3.2 billion during the period fiscal years 2004 through 2018.

The reported cost, however, is far above the Compact impact grants they receive from the federal government. In fiscal years 2004 through 2019, Hawaii, Guam and the CNMI received a combined total of approximately $509 million in federal grants to help defray the costs of providing services to Compact migrants, GAO said.

The population count, according to GAO, includes U.S.-born children and grandchildren of migrants from the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and Palau.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Compacts of Free Association allow citizens from FSM, RMI and Palau to enter and work visa-free in any U.S. jurisdiction.

"Historically, many compact migrants have lived in Hawaii, Guam, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI). From 2013 to 2018, an estimated 50 percent of Compact migrants lived on the U.S. mainland," GAO said.



In the U.S. areas GAO visited—Arkansas, the CNMI, Guam, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington—state and territorial officials identified effects of providing public education and health care services to Compact migrants. Some area governments use a combination of federal and state or territorial funds to extend health care coverage to compact migrants.

ADVERTISEMENT

GAO said some states help Compact migrants pay for coverage through health insurance exchanges, created under the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, by covering the cost of premiums not covered by advanced premium tax credits available to eligible compact migrants.

"Effects of compact migration in these U.S. areas also include compact migrants’ budgetary contributions through payment of taxes and fees as well as their workforce contributions—for example, through jobs in hotels, manufacturing, the U.S. military, poultry processing, caregiving, and government," GAO said.

Click here to subscribe to our digital monthly edition