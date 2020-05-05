CNMI mourns passing of former governor Froilan Tenorio

Saipan-- CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres issued the following statement on the passing of former CNMI governor, Froilan Tenorio:

"It is my sorrowful duty to announce officially the passing of the Honorable Froilan Cruz Tenorio, the fourth Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, on May 4, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas.

"Lt. Governor Palacios and I, along with our families, join the Commonwealth in mourning the passing of Governor Tenorio. Our prayers are with his wife Grace, their children, and grandchildren.

"Governor Tenorio led a great life that was highlighted by his decades of public service. He was a true statesman in every sense of the word. He was deeply devoted to our islands and worked hard to protect them during his years as a Congressman, a Senator, as our Washington Representative, and as our Governor.

"During his time as Governor from 1994 to 1998, he was praised for his commitment to growing the economy as a way of creating jobs for our people. He believed in private sector success and fiscal conservatism and worked hard to advocate for the CNMI’s needs with the federal government.

"Beyond service to our Commonwealth, he had a deep love and passion for the Marianas. He believed in personal freedom for all residents who call the Marianas home, and his belief is represented every day when we walk along the Governor Froilan C. Tenorio Beach Road Pathway and enjoy the views of our beautiful Saipan lagoon.

"The Commonwealth will forever remember one of its most devoted public servants as a man who helped pave the way for our islands’ progress. Governor Tenorio has gone home now to his eternal home in the loving arms of our Dear Lord. He leaves us with the memories he gave us, the good work he did, and the impact he had on everyone he met.

"As a mark of solemn respect for the life and service of the Honorable Froilan Cruz Tenorio, fourth Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, I hereby order, that the flag of the Commonwealth, together with the flag of the United States of America, shall be flown at half-staff at the Juan Atalig Sablan Memorial Building and upon all public buildings, instrumentalities, and grounds within the Commonwealth until the day of his interment."

