United protests PAL, American Airlines codeshare deal

In a new challenge to Philippine Airlines' efforts to expand its presence in the United States, United has challenged a new proposed codeshare partnership between Philippine Airlines and American Airlines.

According to a report from the Philippine Daily Inquirer, United has filed a new protest with a letter to the US Department of Transpiration seeking the agency to put the American/Philippine Airline partnership on hold citing a lack of available slots for the airline's plans for more flights at Manila Airport.

The proposed codeshare partnership would have American adding its AA flight code and sell flights operated by Philippine Airlines between Manila to Guam, Honolulu, and Tokyo along with the Cebu-Tokyo route.

In return, Philippine Airlines would market and sell American operated flights with the PR code departing from Los Angeles to

Atlanta, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, New Orleans, Orlando and Washington D.C.

The new protest by United is the third to come from the carrier within the past six months. In November, the Chicago-based airline protested Philippine Airlines' plan for more flights from Manila to Guam. A separate protest was filed by United against the Manila-based airline's to open a new route to the United States with a Manila-Seattle flight.

Each of the protests have cited issues regarding securing additional flight slots at Manila Airport, which airlines such as United and Delta have faced when serving the city. (Flights in Asia)