Man arrested on Saipan after curfew

Saipan-- Reminding the community that the CNMI government was not joking when it issued a warning against curfew violators,

the Department of Public Safety said a man was arrested for loitering in a public place in Chalan Kanoa after midnight Friday.

"On April 2, 2020, at about 12:30 a.m., a CNMI Department of Public Safety patrol unit was conducting routine patrol throughout the village of Chalan Kanoa, when the officer noticed two individuals laughing and sitting in the parking lot of the Mount Carmel Cathedral. As the officers approached the individuals they noticed the strong odor of alcohol," states a press release from DPS.

"As officers attempted to educate the two individuals of the importance of the curfew, one individual thanked the officer and said he would return home, the second individual refused to return home and continued to push the officer each time the officer approached him. After numerous attempts to calm the individual."

The man was arrested and transported to the Department of Corrections, where he was booked and detained.

The CNMI has confirmed two new Covid-19 positive patients, bringing to eight the tot number of coronavirus cases and one death in the commonwealth.

The commonwealth government gets tough with its enforcement of the curfew law, warning that violators are facing a 30-day detention.

The curfew, which initially applied only to minors, went into effect on Monday and is now a sweeping policy for all residents.

“Adults or minors caught loitering through any public streets, highways, roads, alleys, parks, public buildings, places of amusement, and entertainment, restaurants, cafes and other eateries, or vacant lots and places within the three municipalities (Saipan, Tinian and Aguiguan, and Rota) during and between the hours of 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. is subject to a penalty” according to CNMI Gov, Ralph Torres’ directive.

The CNMI Department of Public Safety is enforcing the curfew and other social gathering restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 in the commonwealth.

“Any person who violates these directives may be imprisoned for a period not to exceed 30 days, and up to 250 hours of community service,” according to the governor’s directive.

Torres said the CNMI government is strictly enforcing social gatherings of more than 10 people and the enhanced curfew hours for all CNMI residents.

Only exceptions will include adults who are first responders, medical workers, law enforcement officers, and private sector employees on duty within the curfew hours, and minors who are accompanied by their parent, guardian, or an adult, who are in the direct route driving and returning home, or who are lawfully employed during the hours specified.

Any parent, guardian, or other adult person having the lawful custody, permanent or temporary, of any minor who suffers or permits or lets, either willfully or negligently, such minor to violate the provisions of this chapter shall be fined not more than $750.