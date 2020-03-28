Breaking News: CNMI records first two Covid-19 cases

Saipan-- The CNMI today recorded its first two confirmed cases of Covid-19. One is a 42-year-old male and the other is 49-year-old female. Both have travel history, according to the Governor's Task Force and the Commonwealth Health Center.

They have been in quarantine at Chalan Kanoa Resort, since showing symptoms on March 25, according to the task force.

CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contact, which includes family members, friends and church associates.

One of the two traveled to Guam on March 12 and the other traveled to Tinian on March 13 and returned to Saipan on March 14. Both began showing symptoms around March 17 and sought care at CHCC on March 25 and 26.

Their specimens, which were tested at the Guam Public Health Laboratory, were received today.

“We are monitoring their health closely while in quarantine,” the task force said.

More details to follow.