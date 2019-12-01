Travel agencies target Gen Z travelers

Generation Z Japanese travelers under the "JATA Project: My First Overseas Experience at 20" take a group shot in front of the Ko'ko' mural, one of Guam's #instaSpot features, in Hagåtña.

The Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA) is working with the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) to stimulate the next generation of overseas travelers from Japan to Guam. Called “JATA Project: My First Overseas Experience at 20,” the initiative focuses specifically on Gen Z travelers.



In addition to working with GVB, JATA is partnering with T’way Airlines, JTB, PMT Guam, and the Consulate-General of Japan in Hagåtña. The first group of 36 young travelers came from different parts of the Kansai region of Japan to Guam for the first time from Nov. 20-24.



"This project provided a great opportunity for young Japanese people to cultivate an international understanding, appreciation, and discovery of the beautiful island of Guam,” said JATA Deputy General Manager of Outbound Travel Promotion Division Syoji Komoda. “JATA’s goal is to inspire the next generation of travel from Japan through these young adults by sharing their personal experiences through their SNS channels."



GVB hosted a welcome fiesta at the Guam Museum upon their arrival. The non-profit membership corporation also helped organize different activities around the island for the first time travelers to include tours to the Valley of the Latte, Guam Ocean Park, T. Stell Newman Visitor Center, Puntan Dos Amantes (Two Lovers Point), the GUAM letters at Ypao Beach and different mural locations. The visiting group also participated in the University of Guam’s English Adventure Program and conducted community service activities with the UOG Sea Grant and Center for Island Sustainability.



“The goal of this project is to help young Japanese people acquire a global mindset and cultural understanding, which is expected to boost the overseas travel market in the future,” said GVB president and CEO Pilar Laguaña. “GVB has put together a robust itinerary with JATA’s help to have Gen Z Japanese travelers experience Guam's best offerings.”



JATA is also collaborating with the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan Tourism Agency, and private companies to promote overseas experiences for young people to expand mutual exchanges and grow Japan outbound travel.

