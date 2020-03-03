APAFS joins the UN PRI as 'network supporter

Asia Pacific Association for Fiduciary Studies (APAFS) has joined the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) organization as a “Network Supporter”

Network Supporters are non-profit peer organizations that perform an important role in raising awareness of responsible investment within the investment community and that support the inclusion of responsible investment in the investment processes of institutional investors. APAFS is one of 53 Network Supporters worldwide.

UN PRI is the leading advocate of responsible investment worldwide, working to understand the implications of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors for investment, and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment decisions. UN PRI encourages these actions to improve returns and better manage risks.

UN PRI (www.unpri.org) was formed in 2005 when then-UN Secretary General Kofi Annan asked a group of the world’s largest institutional investors to help draft the Principles for Responsible Investment. The 20 investors in this group — drawn from institutions in 12 countries — were supported by an additional 70 investment, governmental, social and environmental experts. UN PRI currently represents over $40 trillion in assets globally.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Asia Pacific Association for Fiduciary Studies as a Network Supporter and we look forward to working with APAFS and its institutional fund membership”, said Fiona Reynolds, CEO of UN PRI. “APAFS’s leadership provides a model for other institutional fund sponsor associations. It takes a forward-thinking organization to acknowledge the risks posed by the management of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, and I applaud the commitment of APAFS to actively face these risks.”

APAFS (www.apafs.org) is a Guam-based 501c3 association whose membership includes institutional investment funds throughout the Pacific Region. Its mission is to promote prudent stewardship through fiduciary education and to lead advocacy efforts on behalf of its membership. “Becoming the UN PRI Network Supporter in our region was a logical step for our advocacy of prudent stewardship. Inclusion of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in institutional funds management is of particular importance in our region due to the fragile nature of our Small Island Developing States (SIDS) ecosystems,” said Daniel Roland, APAFS executive director. (Press release)

