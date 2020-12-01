Risk score dips to 3.9; Will governor lift restrictions?

The ideal Covid Area Risk Score is 5, according to the government of Guam. Prior to Thanksgiving, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she would be inclined to lift some restrictions on social gathering if Guam achieved the target ideal score -- which has since gone like a rolling wave.

As of Dec. 1, the Covid Area Risk (CAR) Score is 3.9. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.

Results of 930 tests today produced 37 Covid-19 positive cases. To date, there have been a total of 6,889 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 112 deaths, 931 cases in active isolation and 5,846 not in active isolation.

Of these 37 cases, 12 cases were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel and were identified in quarantine.