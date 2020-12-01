Pacific Rim reports Covid cluster; halts construction work

The Pacific Rim Constructors Inc. has closed its barracks and ceased project operations after 17 of its H2 workers tested positive for Covid-19.

The company said the coronavirus-stricken workers have been immediately isolated, away from the barracks, and are currently receiving medical treatment.

“With the assistance of (Department of Public Health and Social Services,) Pacific Rim Constructors Inc. is also continuing to rigorously test other employees who have been identified as close contacts to the positive cases,” the company said in a statement. “There have been no further reports of positive cases to date.”

Pacific Rim is undertaking local government and defense projects. In September, it was awarded a $36 million Japan-funded contract 9 for the construction of utilities and site improvements at the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. In 2018, it was also one of five Guam companies awarded a multiple award design-build construction contract for construction projects for the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas, which due for completion in 2023.

Pacific Rim is the third construction company that have reported Covid clusters, following Black Construction and Core Tech International.

The government of Guam earlier a suspension of all construction activities on Guam but later cleared more than 200 companies to resume operations.

“Pacific Rim Constructors Inc. will continue to work closely with DPHSS and adhere to their recommended guidance and recommendations,” the company said.

“The health and safety of all our employees is our top priority and we are taking all precautionary measures to prevent any further spread within our company and the community.”

