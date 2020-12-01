OPA's audit found vague expenditures not related to Covid response

The government of Guam has received $118 million in Covid-19 response funding assistance under the federal CARES Act, but the Office of Public Accountability found red flags in the government's spreadsheet, which it said included questionably vague expenditures.

"Budget amounts, particularly costs to improve record-keeping and online tax filing and financial reporting system amounting to $12 million and those categorized 'to improve telework capabilities' for $124 million appeared questionable as to their descriptions and/or costs," OPA said.

These expenditures "appeared questionable as to the nature of the expenses to satisfy the funds' eligibility criteria," OPA said.

It noted that some of items either did not have description or descriptions are vague and in general terms or cannot be associated with response to mitigate the effect of the pandemic, for which the federal grant was awarded.

Overall, the audit report said, questionable budgeted expenditures in these categories amounted to $25 million.

OPA also found that certain approved expenditures reflected amounts exceeding the agency’s budget requests.

"Excesses, ranging from $875,000 to $6 million or a total of $12.2 million, were not supported with a clear description of expenses nor with details of a cost estimate," OPA said.

OPA said the Bureau of Budget Management Resources director "stated that they included the amounts exceeding the government entity’s official request based on the request and recommendation of the fiscal management team and approval of the governor."

The budget director told OPA that "there are government entities, which received additional funds for the programs and any unused funds could be identified for reprogramming to assist other program area funding shortfalls."

OPA found that GovGuam generally followed the policies and procedures provided by the Coronavirus Relief Fund Guidance for State, Territorial, Local and Tribal Governments.

The guidance relates to the eligibility, necessity, and reasonableness of approved budgeted expenditures in the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In their management response, BBMR provided over 923 pages of spreadsheets and documents, which reflected an update on the details and subsequent modifications of allocations on the approved budged expenditures. DOA outlined their involvement with the receipt of the Coronavirus Relief Funds and the Administration’s agreement to provide reports of expenditures on a monthly basis.

OPA has recommended that the Department of Administration management design and implement control activities by adopting written policies and procedures specific for coronavirus relief funds and other financial assistance. It also urged DOA and BBMR to "satisfactorily comply with the monthly reporting requirements for all Covid-19 expenditures.

“This audit focused on the Coronavirus Relief Fund processes and CARES Act Budget spending plan. With a deadline to spend the $118 million in coronavirus relief funds by the end of this year, the OPA will include in our 2021 Audit Plan the actual expenditures made by this Administration, ” Public Auditor Benjamin J.F. Cruz said.