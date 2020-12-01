Guam DOL processes another $9.8 million in unemployment benefits

Just one day after releasing the first Lost Wages Assistance program payment of $4.7 million, the Guam Department of Labor batches another $9.8 million in unemployment benefits for cleared claims through Oct. 1.

Of that amount, $9.2 million is in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, and $615,000 is in taxes.

With this batch the department distributes almost $450 million in the last six months to the people of Guam.

“Per the governor’s instructions we are doubling our efforts to get out as much unemployment money as possible by Christmas. We will be batching every Tuesday to help our people most in need and giving them the best holiday possible during this pandemic,” Labor Director David Dell'Isola said. “This includes all of the Lost Wages Assistance, and the rest of the PUA clean claims from October and November. Next week we will again batch LWA.”

The Department reminds claimants to ensure their applications are up to date with weekly claims and documentation on hireguam.com, including your most recent employee separation letters and check stubs if you had changes in your employment history since the beginning of your application.

The department said today’s batch should begin hitting accounts by the end of the week, or early next week. Next Tuesday, Dec. 8 Guam Department of Labor will batch the second round of LWA payments to include PUA and FPUC.

Meanwhile, the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation announced today it has processed 221 Ayuda I Mangafa (Help for Families) program payments totaling $127,500. To date, DRT has processed 648 AIM program payments totaling $375,500.

DRT will continue to process AIM Program payments through March 31, 2021. Payments are based on applications that are considered complete and have been reviewed and processed. Applications are considered complete on the date that all required documents are submitted for review.

The AIM program is intended to provide funding assistance to eligible Guam families with young adults, students and disabled individuals over the age of 16 years old who are claimed as dependents. These families with these dependents were overlooked under the CARES Act of 2020 and did not receive the economic impact payment for these dependents

