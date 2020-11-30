GRMC opens infusion clinic to distribute anti-Covid drug

The Guam Regional Medical City has opened a new Covid Outpatient Infusion Clinic to distribute the drug bamlanivimab, a single-dose, intravenous therapy recently given emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Guam has been allocated 200 vials of this treatment. A total of 1,310 doses have been allocated for U.S. territories and freely associated states.

Read related story

Anti-Covid drug allocated for Guam, other US territories, FAS

Bamlanivimab has shown positive results for Covid patients with mild to moderate symptoms. Bamlanivimab is not beneficial for patients with severe symptoms or for those who are hospitalized.

According to Dr. Felix Cabrera, a limited number of doses have been made available to Guam through the

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. GRMC, in partnership with HHS and GMH, has created a dedicated Covid-19 Outpatient Infusion Clinic to safely administer the medication to patients with a doctor’s referral. It is currently located within one of the negative-pressure BLU-MED tents erected outside GRMC’s Emergency Department.

GRMC’s Covid-19 Outpatient Infusion Clinic will be open Monday through Friday, from 1p.m.– 5 p.m. with up to six infusion stations available. Patients with higher risk factors and moderate symptoms will be served first. Please note patients must have a referral form from their primary care provider to receive the bamlanivimab treatment.

“We are grateful the FDA has allocated Bamlanivimab for Guam,” said Melliza Young, Specialty Clinic manager, “GRMC hopes that the addition of Bamlanivimab together with wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and good hygiene, we will succeed in beating COVID-19