GAIN offers $2K reward for information leading to arrest of dog shooter

Guam Animals In Need (GAIN) seeks information on the shooting of a dog in Harmon seen in a disturbing video shared on social media.

An anonymous donor is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case, and an additional $1,000 for the recovery of the dog.



In the video, which began circulating on Sunday, Nov.29, a shirtless man is pictured holding a firearm with a scope outside an industrial building. He and the cameraman appear to be searching for something to shoot. The cameraman spots a non-aggressive dog, and films as the shirtless man aims and shoots the dog from a distance. The dog yelps in pain and is last seen running out of frame of the video. The cameraman excitedly yells “That’s a hit!” It is unknown whether the dog survived the attack.



“I hope the community will help us identify these people. They are cruel and dangerous. This poor dog was threatening no one. We will charge them with felony animal abuse, and I am confident that our excellent attorney general will prosecute with real fervor,” said Dr. Thomas Pool, Guam territorial veterinarian.



GAIN has forwarded information to the Guam Police Department identifying the location of the video as being Siket Street in Harmon. The non-profit animal welfare organization is asking the public for help in identifying the individuals in the video, and whether they are associated with any business in the vicinity.



The status of the dog in the video is unknown. GAIN is offering a $1,000 reward for the recovery of the dog. “We hope to find the dog alive. People are offering to help in its recovery. But if the dog has died, we would like to conduct an autopsy,” said Luhr.





“The casualness of the violence in the video is disturbing. Why is it okay to hurt or kill a dog for fun? Have they done this before?”, said Luhr. “With the public’s help, we hope GPD can make an arrest soon,” he added.