Community mass testing begins today

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will conduct daily coronavirus community mass testing in north, central & south starting today. The testing will be provided for free, DPHSS said.

The Joint Information Center on Sunday reported 36 Covid-19 positive results of 230 tests. To date, there have been a total of 6,818 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 112 deaths, 1,185 cases in active isolation and 5,521 not in active isolation.

As of Nov. 29, the COVID Area Risk (CAR) Score was 6.7 and will be recalculated once reports from all participating labs are up to date.

DPHSS will offer up to 200 tests per location from Monday through Friday and up to 300 tests on Saturday. Tests will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

For the safety of the community and the nurses, only four people per vehicle are allowed to be tested. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. Picture ID is required.

The mass testing is a project in collaboration with the Office of the Governor, Mayors’ Council of Guam, Guam National Guard, Department of Public Works, Guam Police Department, Department of Youth Affairs, and other Government of Guam and Federal Agencies,.

Mass testing will be held at three locations:

North: Yigo Gym, Yigo

Central: Tiyan Field, Tiyan

South: Agat Senior Center, Agat

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, November 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m

Tuesday, December 1, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, December 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, December 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, December 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, December 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following tables provide COVID-19 test results reported to the Joint Information Center on Sunday, November 29, 2020 and reflects results provided by the Guam Public Health Lab from Saturday, November 28, 2020: