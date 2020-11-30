CNMI

CNMI's latest Covid count: 106

November 30, 2020

By Pacific Island Times News Staff

 

One  additional individual has been confirmed positive for Covid-19. This brings our CNMI total to 106 cases since March 28.

 

The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing upon arrival.

The individual has been safely in quarantine and was moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

 

The CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed case, including passengers on the same flight.

www.chcc.gov.mp

