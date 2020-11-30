10 police recruits test positive

The Guam Police Department (GPD) has confirmed that 10 police officer trainees from GPD’s 11th Police Officer Training Cycle have tested positive for Covid-19, the Joint Information Center reported today.

The initial case was identified last week when a trainee reported feeling sick. The same trainee reported a relative had recently tested positive for Covid-19. All 10 trainees are currently in isolation with the remaining cohort in quarantine at home.

In addition to the confirmed cases within the cycle, one officer assigned to the Dededo Precinct Command also tested positive for Covid-19. The officer is currently in home isolation.

All academic instruction previously held at the Hakubotan Building has been suspended and will be done remotely and administered by the Guam Community College. GPD has and will continue to adhere to strict health and safety protocols as well as perform routine sanitization of the training center before every class.

GPD is working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to ensure proper contact training and testing is provided.

To date, there have been a total of 32 confirmed cases within GPD.

JIC also reported 34 new positive cases out of 250 tests.

To date, there have been a total of 6,852 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 112 deaths, 923 cases in active isolation and 5,817 not in active isolation. Hospitalizations went down to 47, with nine in ICU and three on ventillators.

From Nov. 27–29, a total of 84 cases of Covid-19 were officially reported. Fifty of these cases were previously reported by the Joint Information Center on Nov. 28 and 29. Of these cases, 43 cases were identified through contact tracing. Six cases reported recent travel and were identified in quarantine.