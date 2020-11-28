Two aircraft donated to Pacific Mission Aviation

For 46 years, the Pacific Mission Aviation (PMA) has provided services such as medical evacuations, sea searches, disaster relief and more, for islanders in isolated islands.

The pandemic has brought on many challenges this year with an ever-increasing demand for flight services. There was urgency and need for better and faster equipment to expand PMA’s reach to adjoining states and countries in the region. In order to enhance their capabilities, they looked into grants to support the purchase of the Beechcraft King Air 200, training of pilots and mechanics, as well as spare parts.

On Nov. 8, the organization contacted Samaritan’s Purse, which happened to have two Beechcraft King Air 200’s that were already outfitted for mission work, with extra cargo carrying capabilities, strong landing gear, and many other enhancements.

Four days after the initial contact, PMA received correspondence directly from Franklin Graham, CEO of Samaritan’s Purse, asking for more details about the Mission and the need for these aircraft. Two days later after several back and forth emails, Franklin Graham called Nob Kalau, CEO of PMA, and informed him that Samaritan’s Purse was going to donate these planes to PMA.

Samaritan’s Purse was prepared to assist PMA as best they could to integrate seamlessly into the world of turbo-prop powered aircraft. Franklin Graham committed to preparing the planes so that when they arrived in Micronesia, they would be ready to serve. This included the training of three PMA pilots and three mechanics, upgrading the avionics on both planes, and even exchanging components that were nearing their life limit such as one engine and two propellers.

“These aircraft are tools that PMA will utilize to extend the vision of Samaritan’s Purse, which also mirrors PMA’s vision in Micronesia of - Bringing Hope, Changing Lives,” said Norbert Kalau, president and CEO of PMA. He went on to say that “the donation of these aircraft brings in a new era of extended service, increased safety and spreading God’s love to the people of Micronesia. PMA is deeply thankful to Franklin Graham, and the generosity of Samaritan’s Purse.”