Guam's Covid transmission slowing down?

The Joint Information Center today reported 14 new Covid-19 cases out of 260 samples tested.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will begin daily community mass testing in north, central and south/

To date, there have been a total of 6,782 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 112 deaths, 1,149 cases in active isolation and 5,521 not in active isolation.

As of Nov. 28, the COVID Area Risk (CAR) Score is 6.7 and will be recalculated once reports from all participating labs are up to date. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.