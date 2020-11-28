Guam's 112th Covid-19 fatality, 20 new cases reported

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 112th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) on November 25, 2020 at approximately 8:20 p.m. The patient was an 81-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded by Covid-19. He was admitted to GRMC on November 25, 2020 and tested positive upon admission.

"Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send his family and friends our deepest condolences and sympathies. Please know that you will remain in our thoughts and prayers," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Too many of those taken by this virus passed without their loved ones present, unable to hold their hand, or grieve by their side. As Covid-19 continues to take more and more from us, our grief seems to grow. Please, do not become discouraged. Continue on your path, and we will prevail."

Of 291, samples tested, 20 were confirmed positive. To date, there have been a total of 6,768 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 112 deaths, 1,135 cases in active isolation and 5,521 not in active isolation.

From Nov. 25-26, a total of 63 cases of Covid-19 were officially reported. Forty-three of these cases were previously reported by the Joint Information Center on Thursday, Nov. 26. Of these cases, 26 were identified through contact tracing and two (2) reported recent travel and were identified in quarantine.

As of Nov. 27, 2020, the Covid Area Risk (CAR) Score is 6.7. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below. ]