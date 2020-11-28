7 total positive cases of Covid-19 at Mercy Heights

The Archdiocese of Agaña continues to work with the Department of Public Health and Social Services as a total of seven positive cases have been identified at Mercy Heights Catholic Nursery & Kindergarten.

The principal of Mercy Heights has assisted the contact tracers of the Archdiocese of Agana and DPHSS to identify and communicate with the close contacts in this case. This has resulted in the identifying of new positives in this case. Public Health is contacting the parents and will provide guidance.

Mercy Heights will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 9, following the holiday of Santa Marian Kamalen on Dec. 8. Since the identification of the first positive case, the school underwent professional sanitation & disinfection. The extension of the temporary closure is in accordance with the guidance provided by DPHSS as well as the AOA contact tracing team.

The Archdiocesan Covid-19 Task Force is working closely with Public Health and Mercy Heights in taking all measures to ensure the safety of the children and all adults at the center.

By law, neither the school nor Public Health are permitted to disclose the names of individuals who have COVID-19.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes and the Superintendent of Catholic Education Dr. Juan Flores asks your prayers for these individuals and all who have COVID-19.