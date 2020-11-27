On Thanksgiving Day, Guam's Covid death toll hits 111

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 110th Covid-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Thursday. The patient was a 61-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by Covid-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 15 and was a known positive case.



Guam’s 111th Covid-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 12:33 p.m. The patient was a 64-year-old female with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on November 8, 2020 and was a known positive case.

“It is with great sadness to report our 110th and 111th loss to Covid-19 on a day dedicated to giving thanks. To their family and friends, please accept our sincerest condolences. Though we cannot take away the pain, please know you have the support of the entire island community,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “Today, I ask the people of Guam to pray for all those we lost to this virus, for those receiving care in the hospitals, our front liners who are doing everything they can to keep us safe. Reach out to those close to your heart and mend wounds wherever they may be.”

JIC reported 43 new positive cases out of 237 samples tested. To date, there have been a total of 6,748 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 111 deaths, 1,680 cases in active isolation and 4,957 not in active isolation.

As of November 26, 2020, the COVID Area Risk (CAR) Score is 6.8 and will be recalculated once reports from all participating labs are up to date. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below. To learn more about the CAR Score, visit Strive for Five.