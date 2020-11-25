Guam's 109th death reported on the eve of Thanksgiving

A 65-year-old man became Guam's 109th Covid-19 fatality on the eve of Thanksgiving.

The patient died atthe Guam Memorial Hospital around 11:02 a.m. today. He had underlying conditions and was admitted to GMH on Oct. 22 and was a known positive case.

"There is no pain like losing a loved one. To his family and friends, please accept our condolences and sympathies," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "As we lose more and more of our neighbors to COVID-19, we cannot become numb to the news. These people are more than numbers--they were friends, co-workers, siblings, parents, children. They are more than the illness they succumbed to. So it is our duty, our responsibility to keep each other safe. Our vigilance is the only vaccine we have."

To date, there have been a total of 6,705 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 109 deaths, 1,639 cases in active isolation and 4,957 not in active isolation.

Of 50 cases today, 19 cases were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel and was identified in quarantine.

As of Nov. 25, the CovidArea Risk (CAR) Score is 6.8. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below. To learn more about the CAR Score, visit Strive for Five.

The following tables provide Covid-19 test results reported to the Joint Information Center on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and reflects results from Tuesday, Nov. 24: