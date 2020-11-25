107th death, 53 new cases reported

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 107th Covid-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) at approximately 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The patient was a 55-year-old female with underlying conditions that were further compounded by Covid-19. She was admitted to GMH on Nov, 8 and tested positive upon admission.

“To her family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our deepest condolences and sympathies. You remain in our thoughts and prayers,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Scripture tells us a crushed spirit dries up the bones. Without a vaccine, the best tool we have against this virus is our commitment to doing what is necessary. Do not let your hearts and minds be burdened by the darkness.”

To date, there have been a total of 6,655 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 107 deaths, 1,596 cases in active isolation and 4,952 not in active isolation.

Of these 53 cases, 9 cases were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel and was identified in quarantine.

As of Nov. 24, the Covid Area Risk (CAR) Score is 8.9. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below. To learn more about the CAR Score, visit Strive for Five.