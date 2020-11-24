iPhone 12 family now available on Guam, CNMI

IT&E and Docomo Pacific on Monday announced the arrival of iPhone 12 family to Guam and the CNMI.

IT&E offers the new iPhone 12 family of devices on the 4G LTE network in both territories.

In a separate announcement, Docomo said the iPhone 12 is "Apple’s first 5G capable device. Docomo Pacific has the only 5G network in the Marianas and will be able to deliver 5G speeds to iPhone 12 owners very early in 2021."

According to iPhonefaq.com, each of the iPhone 12 models have 4G LTE connectivity in addition to 5G. The iPhone 12 lineup has the most 5G bands of any smartphone. "5G is in its infancy and network infrastructure is still being built out, so there are still plenty of areas where there is 4G LTE coverage but no 5G coverage," iPhonefaq said.

IT&E said the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro are now available for purchase at all its stores since their launch on Nov. 20. Due to limited iPhone 12 Pro Max stock, IT&E encourages its customers to visit the IT&E online store at ite.net to check which models are available.

The iPhone 12 series can be purchased at IT&E with the $80 unlimited plan on 12- or 24- month contract via the IT&E online store and get 15 percent discount on the handset plus a free Apple USB-C Power Adapter. This offer is available until Nov. 30.

In a separate announcement, Docomo Pacific said customers can finance the new iPhones in two affordable ways: installment plans and trade-in. The NOW program, enables well-qualified buyers to pay in monthly installments with no upfront costs. With NOW, customers can avail of the popular ACCESS mobile rate plans which provide endless data on the apps they use most. Docomo said customers can also trade-in. Eligible trade-ins receive up to $555 of the purchase of a new handset.

According to a press release from IT&E, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max give you everything you expect from an iPhone and more, including a fast, intelligent and power-efficient chip; portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and lighting effects; smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows; Dolby vision for HDR recording; great battery life; water resistant; stunning new finishes; and advanced privacy and security features.

The new iPhone 12 family rises above the rest with A14 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, and MagSafe, Apple’s charging technology that was previously used on MacBooks and more recently on the Apple Watch, that uses magnets to wirelessly charge your iPhone 12, secure your device’s accessories and pave the way for the future of port less devices.

Each iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is equipped with a display fortified with Ceramic Shield, which boasts four times better drop performance than other smartphones. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini bring you a new dual-camera system and a beautifully bright Super Retina XDR display, all in two perfect sizes.

In a huge leap forward for iPhone, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max bring you a Pro camera system and an all-new LiDar Scanner for next-level low-light photography; and immersive audio powered by Dolby Atmos.

Subscribe to

our digital

monthly edition