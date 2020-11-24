FSM, Marshall Islands receive $16.7M in US education grant

The U.S. Department of the Interior today announced a $16.7-million education grant for the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Marshall Islands.

DOI said the supplemental education assistance, as provided for under the implementing legislation of the Compact of Free Association through the U.S. Department of Education, supports the education sectors in both countries and was awarded for use during fiscal year 2021.

Of the total amount, $11.13 million is allocated to FSM, and $5.57 million, to Marshall Islands.

“The Interior and Education teams worked closely together to ensure that this assistance was awarded in a timely manner,” said Assistant Secretary Doug Domenech. “These funds provide important support to teachers and students from pre-Kindergarten through post-secondary levels in both the FSM and in the RMI and are an example of this Administration’s continued support to the freely associated states.”

Under U.S. Public Law 108-188, the eligibility for the FSM and the RMI to access SEG assistance expires after fiscal year 2023. Bilateral discussions are underway related to certain expiring provisions of the Compacts of Free Association between the United States and each of the freely associated states.