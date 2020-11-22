One for the road: Guam's roadways will soon be paved with glass sand

Glass sand was used as a sub-base to support the paving of the GCA Trades Academy’s parking lot . Photo courtesy of David Bell

About 5,000 tons of glass that otherwise fill up Guam's landfill will eventually scatter around roadways-- but not in their current form.



Save your wine and beer bottles for the road. Literally.

By December, Guam will have its own glass pulverizing machine that will transform empty bottles into fine sand, according to Zero Waste Guam Working Group.

This is part of the ZWGG's Greening Roadways Infrastructure Initiative, which was recently piloted at the GCA Trades Academy.

“We were a willing partner. They needed a pilot project and we were in the process of building, and, more important, wanted to play a part,” said Bert Johnson, president of the GCA Trade Academy.

Portions of the 20,000 tons of glass sand shipped by the Zero Waste Guam Working Group, have been used as a sub-base to support the paving of the GCA Trades Academy’s parking lot in Barrigada. “The pilot project shows one use of recycled glass,” Johnson said.

Using the Recycling Fund, the ZWGG shipped processed materials from Andela Inc., a California company that specializes in pulverized glass for construction projects.

Dededo is next line for the pilot program, according to ZWGG.

"Implementation of the Greening Roadway Infrastructure Initiative is intended to conserve landfill and hardfill space on Guam by reducing waste disposal," states the plans prepared and released by the Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.in January.

As of 2018, Guam’s Roadway Network includes 155 miles of routed roads and 860 miles of village streets, with the length of village streets continuing to grow.

"As part of the Zero Waste Plan, the greening of Guam’s roadway infrastructure is an initiative that encourages the use of recycled materials in roadway construction. The use of these recycled materials will not only reduce waste in landfills and those being shipped off-island, but will also conserve Guam’s natural resources that are currently being used for construction," Jacob's document states.

According to Jacob, the use of different types of waste materials generated from construction and industry has been tested and evaluated throughout the United States for decades.

"Recycled materials have been used with varying degrees in fill and backfill, base and subbase, and paving mixes," the document states.

The Zero Waste Guam Working Group seeks the development of a full circular economy of glass bottles, which is envisioned to become a valuable commodity. Based on industry rate, glass sand sells for $40 to $50 per ton as recycled aggregate.

The Greening Roadway Infrastructure Initiative ties in with Guam's goal to become the hub for recycled products.

In June, Sen. Sabina Perez introduced Bill 362-35, also known as the Guam Zero Waste Act, which proposes a comprehensive collection of cost-saving, environmentally focused measures to promote recycling and zero waste initiatives on Guam.

“With the drastic economic impacts of the continuing global pandemic, we must act now to improve the management of waste streams and reduce their financial impact on our community,” Perez said. “The Guam Zero Waste Act modernizes local statutes, improves recycling and cleanup processes that are costly and inefficient, and establishes of a series of significant zero waste measures to boost our economy and protect our environment,” she added.

Drafted in close collaboration with the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, the legislation updates statutes creating the Recycling Revolving Fund and recognizes that the global recycling industry has changed significantly in the 16 years since the RRF was established. With China banning the importation of most forms of recyclable materials in 2017, today traditional recycling models are no longer financially sustainable.

“China’s dramatic shift undermining the global recycling industry, along with the pandemic-induced economic downturn, are back-to-back body punches to our solid waste system,” Perez said. “The Guam Solid Waste Authority is tracking to lose $2 million this year. We must proactively develop solutions, including zero waste initiatives, to protect our environment and reduce costs,” she added.

