Two more Covid deaths, 36 new cases reported

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 102nd Covid-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) at approximately 11 a.m. on Nov. 20. The patient was a 37-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by Covid-19. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 6 and was a known positive case.

Guam’s 103rd Covid-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Nov. 20. The patient was a 51-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by Covid-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 25 and tested positive upon admission.

"To their family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our deepest condolences. May your memories bring you strength during this difficult time," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Throughout this pandemic, I have heard people compare Covid-19 to the seasonal flu; however, I strongly caution anyone making this comparison. Covid-19 is cold, ruthless, and numbing. It isolates people from those they love and prevents us from comforting each other when it is most needed. We cannot let our resolve falter, and I ask everyone to do what is necessary to save lives."

To date, there have been a total of 6,452 officially reported cases of Covid-19 with 103 deaths, 1,919 cases in active isolation and 4,430 not in active isolation.

Of the 36 newly confirmed cases, four cases were identified through contact tracing. Five cases reported recent travel and were identified in quarantine.

As of Nov. 20, the Covid Area Risk (CAR) Score is 15.7. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below.

On Friday, Nov. 20, the Guam Department of Education (GDOE) confirmed that one GDOE employee from Liguan Elementary School tested positive for Covid-19. This case was identified through contact tracing efforts. The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly. Areas of the campus will be cleaned and disinfected as needed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will not be interrupted.

The Archdiocese of Agana announced Friday that a second person has tested positive for Covid-19 in connection with a positive case out of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church reported earlier.

Both that person and the latest positive individual are known to be associated with an earlier positive case which was announced last Sunday, Nov. 15, the archdiocese said.

The latest parishioner to have contracted the virus was part of a group of 15 parishioners who underwent testing yesterday in connection to the Nov. 15 positive individual. The 14 other persons tested negative for the virus. Our Lady of Lourdes Pastor, Father Paul Gofigan was informed of the new positive case this morning and the Department of Public Health and Social Services has been notified.

It brings to four, the number of Yigo parishioners who have tested positive. The first was on Nov. 3.

The latest persons to test positive have not attended Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes since Sunday, Nov. 8. The church already underwent deep cleaning and extensive sanitization the following Wednesday, Nov. 11. Following Public Health and Archdiocese protocols, the church is able to remain open because of this.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes and Father Paul ask your prayers for these parishioners and all who have Covid-19.