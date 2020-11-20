Underwater search begins to locate missing airmen from WWII

Dr. Franklin Damann, DPAA's Deputy Laboratory Director, gives a presentation on DPAA's scientific capabilities during the virtual Little Rock, Arkansas, Family Member Update Nov. 7. Photo courtesy of DPAA

The U.S. Department of Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency (DPAA) is slated to conduct underwater surveys in the vicinity of Guam's coastal waterways beginning Nov. 20 to locate missing airmen from World War II.

According to DPAA's online record updated on Nov. 13, 2020, a total of 43 Navy personnel from WWII remained unaccounted for on Guam.

View list here.

A U.S. Navy vessel will support a portion of the DPAA team's diving operations for the search operation.

Potential underwater survey areas around Guam include: Asan Point, Hagatna Bay, Pago Bay, Pati Point, and Jinapson. The general public is advised to be aware of DoD personnel operating in the areas.

On Nov. 7, DPAA conducted its first-ever virtual Family Member Update for Little Rock, Arkansas, Nov. 7.



FMUs play a vital role in keeping an open flow of communication with families regarding their missing loved ones. Continuing to keep communication with the families available despite Covid-19 has been top priority for DPAA, which prompted holding this virtual FMU, taking extra care to keep everyone safe yet informed.



“After having to cancel six family meetings earlier this year, we wanted to be able to connect and communicate with you, and thus we have our very first virtual Family Member Update,” said Kelly McKeague, DPAA’s director. “It’s not an overstatement that the mission we share is a sacred one simply because it involves your missing loved one, but it is also a moral imperative because your loved one made the supreme sacrifice on behalf of a grateful nation.”





Subscribe to

our digital

monthly edition



