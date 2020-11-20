Business and economy

Tamuning hotel invests in virus-killing technology

November 20, 2020

 

Days Inn by Wyndham Guam announced it has revved up its cleaning protocol by equipping each guest room with AirDog, an advanced air filtration system; and sanitizing even more thoroughly with Protexus, a top-of-the-line electrostatic sprayer providing next-generation infection control.

 

Guests can breathe easy with the patented AirDog installed in their room as the system is proven to kill viruses as small as 14.6 nanometers (nm), smaller than the coronavirus that ranges 60-140nm.  With the need to elevate guest and employee safety, hotel owners partnered with AirDog creators, Silicon Valley Air Expert Inc., and licensed distributor, John Ko of Hanna Enterprises LLC, to bring this technology to the island.  The Days Inn by Wyndham Guam said it is the first and only hotel on the island to feature the AirDog as a standard room amenity.

 

To elevate sanitization even further, the hotel invested in the Protexus electrostatic sprayers. This electrostatic feature fuses hospital-grade disinfectants onto every surface in its range, providing a fuller coverage, unlike conventional spraying or wiping. 

 

"We want our guests to be confident knowing our team is taking every precaution to ensure the cleanliness of our hotel.  The world today is so unpredictable.  We decided to embrace this new norm with permanent solutions like our investments in the patented virus killing air purifier that reinforces our enhanced 360° hospital-grade disinfection." said Sunardi Li, president of Days Inn by Wyndham Guam Tamuning and Sentry Hospitality Corp.

 

 

 

