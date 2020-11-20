IT&E hosting text-to-donate drive for Philippine typhoon victims

To help those in the Philippines devastated by Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses, IT&E Guam and IT&E CNMI are hosting a text-to-donate campaign from Nov. 18 to 26. All funds raised will support the organization name's relief efforts for the typhoon victims.

According to news reports, Super Typhoon Rolly (also known as Typhoon Goni) was the strongest typhoon of 2020 when it hit the Philippines on Oct. 31, affecting an estimated 1.6 million people. Just 11 days later, Typhoon Ulysses (also known as Typhoon Vamco) battered the same area, causing extreme flooding that destroyed homes and displaced hundreds of thousands.

By uniting with our subscribers, the Filipino Community of Guam and the entire community of Guam, we can help alleviate the impacts of these disasters,” said Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E.



IT&E unites with organizations like the Filipino Community of Guam to build a strong community dedicated to alleviating hardships and helping all people thrive.

“We understand the plight of our neighbors in the Philippines and are committed to helping those in need. Every dollar raised for organization’s relief efforts will go a long way to help uplift those that are struggling to recover from these disasters,” said Rose Soledad, general manager of IT&E.

IT&E postpaid and prepaid subscribers can help those in need by donating in increments of $1, $3, and $5 by texting their donation to 4357 (HELP).

To donate, subscribers can text:

• GIVE1 for $1

• GIVE3 for $3

• GIVE5 for $5

More information about the text-to-donate drive can be found at ite.net. IT&E has been delivering connections that matter in Guam and the Marianas for more than 35 years. IT&E is the leading provider of mobile technology and world-class telecommunications services on the widest 4G LTE data network.